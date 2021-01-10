UrduPoint.com
Development Of Health, Education Top Priority: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Development of health, education top priority: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Sunday said government is endeavouring to promote health and education sectors in the southern districts on priority.

The incumbent government has launched various development programs for the progress of backward areas of the province and billions of rupees have been allocated for the purpose, he informed.

A new era of development and prosperity would begin with the ongoing projects of health and education, gas, electricity, communication, irrigation, drinking, and tourism in Tall Doaba, Hangu District, he said adding, the aim is to bring the small class forward.

He expressed these views in a meeting with delegates.

He said that the present government, unlike previous governments, has been performing public services in Hangu district.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government is reforming so that the poor have easy access to all the basic necessities of life at their doorstep.

The Special Assistant assured the delegation that special attention would be given to the solution of their legitimate issues, adding that they should raise public awareness in their area and play their role in the implementation of government schemes.

Mohammad Zahoor Shakir said PTI province was pursuing a comprehensive strategy for the development and prosperity of the people and is utilizing all possible resources for the challenges it faces.

