Development Of Industries Top Priority Of Govt: Deputy Chairman Senate

March 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi has said that the government would extend all possible support to industries for stabilizing the country's economy, economic growth, eliminating unemployment and improving the living standards of the people.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) is actively involved in resolving the issues of the traders and investors. "I congratulate the Rawalpindi Chamber on its remarkable achievements over the decades, " he added.

These views were expressed by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi while addressing a function organized by RCCI.

He said that the traders and industrialists have a key role to play in the development and prosperity of the country.

RCCI is one of the oldest chambers of Pakistan, playing an important role in the development of the country by introducing the national identity of 'Made in Pakistan' products at the international level, he said.

"Congratulations from the bottom of my heart to all the members of the RCCI," said Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

He further said that the government was taking priority measures to solve the problems being faced by the industries and economic growth was dependent on industrial development therefore further development of industries was top priority of the government.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said that the government was taking special steps and there was interest in solving the problems of traders, industrialists and investors.

Solid steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to the industries in order to alleviate the hardships of the industrial sector, he said adding, the traders and industrialists are playing a vital role in improving the national economy and due to the government policies, the economy is improving.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said that stock markets across the country are functioning well and there are signs of improvement in the economy.

As a result of the restoration of law and order, business activities in the country are gaining momentum and investor confidence is being restored.

He said that there are vast opportunities for investment and trade in Pakistan which could benefit domestic and international investors and businessmen.

