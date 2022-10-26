Development of Karachi contributes in prosperity of Pakistan: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that we all have to work together to once again make beloved Karachi, city of light, which would not only benefit Karachiites but also contribute towards a prosperous Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that we all have to work together to once again make beloved Karachi, city of light, which would not only benefit Karachiites but also contribute towards a prosperous Pakistan.

This he said while talking with Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at Governor House here Wednesday.

Matters regarding progress of development projects, cleanliness of Karachi and other issues of importance were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Sindh said that the development of Karachi is the development of the country as it is the economic hub of Pakistan and any activity here directly affects the whole country.

Federal Government would continue its cooperation in this regard, he added.

Administrator Karachi informed Governor Sindh that restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rains is underway while patch work of roads is also nearing completion.