Development of Karachi top priority of PTI govt: Naeem ul Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeem-ul-Haq Wednesday said that the development of Karachi and Punjab was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeem-ul-Haq Wednesday said that the development of Karachi and Punjab was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that with Naya Pakistan, there was a dire need to turn Karachi into a naya shahar because its development was the key to progress of Pakistan.

The development of Karachi means the development of the whole country, he added.

It was Prime Minister Imran Khan's belief that a new Pakistan would be incomplete without a new Karachi as both the provinces badly neglected in last 30 years governments, he said .

Naeem said that supply of clean drinking water to the citizens of Karachi was among the top priorities of the Federal government.

The previous government of Pakistan people's party did nothing for Karachi citizens, adding, the funds went into the corrupt hands, whereas the PTI government, which has promised before the election about Karachi development will fulfilled its promises", he added.

The time of politics of loot and plunder has gone, he said, adding now honest leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was running the government.

Negative politics of disappointed masses has been exposed to the people of Pakistan, he said.

He said, unfortunately, symbolic projects were made in the past governments of PPP and PML-N instead of focusing on welfare and development of the Karachi and Punjab.

The people living in both provinces were facing consequences of the wrong polices of the past rulers, he said.

He lamented the deterioration in Karachi's infrastructure during the last twenty years has caused damage to the whole country.

From the Karachi package, all the issues of transport, water & sewerage, and water crisis and basic amenities will be resolved, he assured.

Replying a Question about Muttehidda Qaumi Movement , he said , PTI government has strong relation with MQM party and we will fulfill their all basic demands, adding, in coming days this relation will further boost.

In another question about Production Order, he said yet no any decision was announced.

He further urged the opposition parties to behave mature in National Assembly, adding, both the parties of PPP and PML-N should avoid undue criticism and support the government in resolving the national issues.

He said the entire nation knew that the "thieves" were crying for fear of accountability.

He asked opposition to stop using abusive language, legislate on matters of public importance and focus on real issues faced by the people.