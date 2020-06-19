(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said that the development of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was government's priority.

Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here, Asad Umar said the government wanted to expedite the development projects of the merged districts of the KP.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had allocated sufficient funds in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for the development of the merged districts so that the youth of this area could play their role effectively in the development of the country.

During the meeting the two leaders discussed the progress on mega development projects in the province and especially speedy completion of development projects in the merged districts.

Asad Umar also emphasized on the feasibility study of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) to be expedited.

He said this long awaited project was very important for the agriculture of the province, so in the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, self-sufficiency in food and food security was also the top priority of the federal government; therefore, it was time to implement this project at the earliest.