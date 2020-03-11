UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Of Less Developed Areas Agenda Of PM: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:04 PM

Development of less developed areas agenda of PM: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that development of less developed areas of the country was the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that development of less developed areas of the country was the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outside Parliament House, she said that Prime Minister chaired a high level meeting in which matters related to establishment of South Punjab province, were reviewed.

She said that the PM and PTI leadership realized the problems of the people of South Punjab and steps were being taken to resolve their problems.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the martyred pilot of PAF plane in eternal peaceand grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan Family Media

Recent Stories

USL-2020: UVAS getsfirst and 3rdpositions in Table ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

6 minutes ago

PCG seizes huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iran ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on South ..

6 minutes ago

Polio case surfaces from Tank, toll reaches 13 in ..

6 minutes ago

Thailand Scraps Visa-on-Arrival Policy Amid COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.