Development of Livestock top priority of government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said provincial government was taking all possible measures to modernize Livestock Sector in order to enhance capacity of same department which was very essential for improving economic of country and Balochistan

Talking to APP, he said we were also striving to provide all available facilities to farmers in respective areas of province so that they would come towards to the Livestock for betterment of the sector, saying that Livestock Expo was going to set up in Quetta for highlighting importance of same department among people through cooperation of provincial government.

He said there was a lot of opportunities in Balochistan's Livestock Sector which would be taken its advantages by local and foreigner companies through their investment, saying that if local and external companies take part in investment, livestock would be development in province.

Adviser further said incumbent government started works on various projects in the Livestock Department which would increase production of milk and meat in province, adding our main objective were to enhance awareness among landlords of province to nourish healthy animals in respective areas.

He said instruction have been issued to concerned top officers that the Livestock Department has significant so that they should take more effective measures to build the department as modern lines in order to improve the economic condition of the landlords and ensuring stability of economic of the Livestock sector in province.

"Animals' various diseases could be diagnosed from establishment of Disease Investigation Technology Laboratory and it will be largest Laboratory of Balochistan", he said and added number of steps were afoot for development of Livestock sector which was ignored in past regime.