Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday said that the development of the magnificent mega Gwadar project could end the economic stagnation in the entire region.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the conference titled "The Importance and Impact of Geopolitics" organized at BUITEMS University in collaboration with King College London here.

A large number of budding researchers, university students, Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Rehman Achakzai, and Dr. Salman Khan of King's College London were present on this occasion,

The Governor said that geography was considered as the destiny of any nation, in this regard, it could be said with great confidence that our national geography has the ability to determine not only our destiny but also the destiny of other nations in the region.

There is no doubt that our Blue Economy has the potential to transform Pakistan into an Asian Tiger and offers other bright prospects for the future, he said.

He said that in the context of international relations, the importance of neighboring countries and the impact of resources on population also needed to be considered.

"Neighbors cannot be changed" he said adding that the geographic location of any country and its neighboring countries was fixed.

He said that Therefore, the focus should be on equal and cordial relations with all neighboring countries.

For which we need to connect multiple points to create a big picture of the entire region, he noted and added that this enables us to cover the relationships between geography, politics and unequal power dynamics.

He said that as residents of Balochistan, it was our good fortune that we were at the center of geopolitics saying that our province was the gateway to Central Asia due to mega Gwadar project.

When I imagine the future of mankind, I see a beautiful combination between global civilization and natural and social sciences, he said.

He said that scientific arts and artistic science of the future would overcome the challenges of our political and economic changes and it could enrich our lives.

Appreciating the tireless efforts of the distinguished guests and organizers for organizing the successful two-day conference, he said that it was a pleasure to see emerging scholars and researchers engaged in many important issues through contributions in academic research papers and artistic work.

Governor Balochistan said that by exploring and understanding geopolitics, we could ensure a bright future for our region and our country.