Development of merged districts priority of govt: Shahram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Thursday said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the government was paying attention to development of merged districts to address the 73-year's sense of deprivations.

Addressing tribal elders in Tehsil Landi Kotal, district Khyber, he said various projects of public welfare have been initiated in education, health, roads, public health, local government and other sectors while the introduction of Sehat Insaf Card, giving representation to public representatives in provincial assembly and cabinet were also part of the efforts of the government.

He said the government has initiated 3 to 10-year development projects of public welfare in the merged district which were being supervised by the chief minister himself.

The minister said that in order to overcome the deficiency of teachers at schools in merged districts the Education department has already given advertisement and the process would be completed within two months, adding that new schools including 70 Higher Secondary Schools are being constructed under the three years annual development program while the existing schools are being upgraded.

He said that separate schools for females are also being constructed, 86,000 school bags have already been distributed among students and furniture is provided for 20,000 students and 1400 teachers in Landi Kotal.

Shahram urged parents to visit the schools by themselves and witness the teaching method, facilities and point out the deficiencies.

On the occasion the minister was informed that there were 655 schools in district Khyber while 33 percent work on 80 projects of public welfare have been completed at a cost of Rs 560 million.

It was informed that 20 new tube-wells are being installed in the areas to ensure clean drinking water to the local population while 72 tube-well have been converted to solar energy.

The minister was informed that in order to connect the Khyber Pass with the economic corridor Rs 550 million would incur and the feasibility of the project has been prepared.

He expressed satisfaction over the development projects and expressed resolve that transparency and merit would be upheld in development projects.

Later, the minister visited Government Shaheed Abdul Azam Afridi Higher Secondary School Jamrud and inspected the implementation of SOPs.