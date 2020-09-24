UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Of Merged Districts Top Priority: KP CM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:42 PM

Development of merged districts top priority: KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday said that development of merged areas was the top most priority of incumbent government adding that the government will welcome the cooperation of developmental partners to this effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday said that development of merged areas was the top most priority of incumbent government adding that the government will welcome the cooperation of developmental partners to this effect.

"The government was going all out to boost socio economic status of the tribal people," he said.

This he stated while talking to a delegation headed by British High Commissioner, Christian Turner who called on him here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar.

The British High Commissioner was accompanied by Country Director UK's department for International Development (DFID) Annabell Gerry and second political secretary Catherine Thomas. Beside, Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah was also present on this occasion.

While discussing the matters of mutual interest, Chief Minister apprised the British High Commissioner that his government was taking pragmatic steps for speedy development and prosperity of merged districts.

Mahmood Khan appreciated support from Britain in diversified sectors of the province and said that government will welcome the support and collaboration by development partners in health and education sectors particularly female education in newly merged tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, British High Commissioner Christian Turner lauded the provincial government's strategy against Covid-19 and offered assistance in the field of girls' education, health and tourism. The assistance would focus on capacity building of government, he added.

CM highlighted the potential of investment opportunities in tourism sector of northern areas and stated that government was making all-out efforts for promotion of tourism industry in the province. Work on numerous projects including Phase-II of Swat Motorway Project was underway to ensure easy access to the tourist sites of northern areas.

The Chief Minister on this occasion presented souvenir and traditional carpet to British High Commissioner.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Motorway United Kingdom Christian All From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

30 minutes ago

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

60 minutes ago

More opportunities being created for doctors: Dr Y ..

2 minutes ago

Work on construction of four indoor gymnasium cont ..

2 minutes ago

US to Sanction Iranian Officials, Entities Today I ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya Meets W ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.