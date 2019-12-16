Development of merged districts top priority of govt: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has said that accelerated development of merged districts is one of the top priorities of both the federal and provincial governments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has said that accelerated development of merged districts is one of the top priorities of both the Federal and provincial governments.

He has directed the administrative secretaries of all the departments to take necessary and result oriented steps to ensure the timely completion of all the developmental schemes approved for merged districts so that people of the area could be benefited from these projects without any further delay.

He was chairing a meeting of the secretaries committee here on Monday. Administrative secretaries of all the departments and other high ups attended the meeting, which reviewed the progress on the implementation of the decisions made in the last meeting of the forum.

The chief secretary has decided to chair meetings on every Friday to review the progress on the development schemes of the merged areas and has further directed the administrative secretaries to ensure implementation of the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan regarding the accelerated development of the newly merged districts in letter and spirit.

The meeting was given detailed briefing on strengthening the anti-corruption establishment, matters related to annual development program of the provincial government, status of litigation cases of departments in various courts of law, steps taken for good governance, provincial strategy on dengue control for the upcoming season, implementation of 2 percent quota reserved for disabled persons in government jobs and matters related to waqf properties being used by various government departments.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee consisting of Secretary education, Secretary Health, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Relief and Secretary Social Welfare to come up with solid proposals to ensure the implementation of 2 percent quota reserved for disabled persons in government jobs.

Similarly, a committee was also constituted consisting of Advocate General, Secretary law, Secretary Home, Special Secretary Establishment and Special Secretary Finance to submit a feasible report on the ways and means to strengthen the anti-corruption cell at provincial level.

The chief secretary directed the heads of the departments using the land of Auqaf to enter into a lease agreement with the Auqaf department as per its lease policy to use its lands and return the unused lands to Auqaf department within 30 days.

The chief secretary also directed the administrative secretaries to attach utmost importance to the litigation cases of their departments, hold regular meetings on the status of those cases and ensure timely and quality response to the courts.

Regarding the provincial strategy on dengue control, the relevant departments were directed to take all the required steps with regard to dengue control and complete the tasks assigned to them in this regard in order to avoid any unwanted situation in the upcoming season.

The meeting offered special prayers for the departed souls of the martyrs of December 16, Army Public school tragic incident.