UrduPoint.com

Development Of Metropolis Top Priority: QWP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Development of metropolis top priority: QWP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Provincial leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on Sunday said that the development of the metropolis was the first priority of our party.

People have attached all their hopes to the Qaumi Watan Party which was proof of the joining of people belonging to different political parties.

He expressed these views while addressing the joining ceremony organized in the house of Haji Pir Muhammad in PK 81 Rashid Garhi.

On this occasion, Mohib Khan's family and dozens of people announced joining QWP.

Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah welcomed the newly joined people and put them on party caps.

He said that the Qaumi Watan Party under the leadership of Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao can solve the problems confronted by the public.

He said the past government led by PTI wasted nine years of people and deprived Peshawar of any development.

He said that QWP would resolve all the problems faced by people on a priority basis if came into power.

Related Topics

Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Qaumi Watan Party Rashid Sunday Family All Government PK-81

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

10 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

19 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

19 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

19 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.