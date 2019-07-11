Development of Pakistan is imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat jail: PML-N

(@imziishan)

PML-N central leader Asif Kirmani has said bombshell of inflation are being dropped on poor masses while the development of Pakistan is imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat jail.He said this while talking t0 media men outside Kot Lakhpat jail here Thursday\

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) PML-N central leader Asif Kirmani has said bombshell of inflation are being dropped on poor masses while the development of Pakistan is imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat jail.He said this while talking t0 media men outside Kot Lakhpat jail here Thursday.

He held price hike bombshell are being dropped on poor people and morsel of bread is being snatched from them."In Kot Lakhpat jail Pakistan development is imprisoned.

The day is not far off when the beloved leader of Pakistan will be among the people", he remarked.He alleged government is fully focusing on political victimization and to all other issues they have shut their eyes.