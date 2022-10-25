Development of parks, grounds top priority of DMC: Administrator

Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Rahmatullah Sheikh Tuesday said that improvement of parks and grounds was among the top priorities and measures were being taken for the purpose within the available resources

He expressed these views while inspecting Umar Bin Khattab Park near Patel Hospital Gulshan e Iqbal along with Additional Director Park Toqeer Abbas here.

He said that Umar Bin Khattab Park has been built on the long-standing demand of local residents, in which steps were being taken to improve it step by step.

We will not allow anyone to sabotage the beauty of the parks. Walls of the park should be kept clean, while special care should be taken to protect the facilities available in the park so that the public could get benefit for a long time, he said.

On this occasion, Additional Director of Parks Toqeer Abbas briefed him regarding the works being done in the park and told that all possible measures are being taken for the improvement of the park.