UrduPoint.com

Development Of Parks, Grounds Top Priority Of DMC: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Development of parks, grounds top priority of DMC: Administrator

Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Rahmatullah Sheikh Tuesday said that improvement of parks and grounds was among the top priorities and measures were being taken for the purpose within the available resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Tuesday said that improvement of parks and grounds was among the top priorities and measures were being taken for the purpose within the available resources.

He expressed these views while inspecting Umar Bin Khattab Park near Patel Hospital Gulshan e Iqbal along with Additional Director Park Toqeer Abbas here.

He said that Umar Bin Khattab Park has been built on the long-standing demand of local residents, in which steps were being taken to improve it step by step.

We will not allow anyone to sabotage the beauty of the parks. Walls of the park should be kept clean, while special care should be taken to protect the facilities available in the park so that the public could get benefit for a long time, he said.

On this occasion, Additional Director of Parks Toqeer Abbas briefed him regarding the works being done in the park and told that all possible measures are being taken for the improvement of the park.

Related Topics

Gulshan All Top

Recent Stories

Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobe ..

Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies - Fou ..

1 minute ago
 Twitter Workers Demand to Keep Jobs Amid Musk's Pl ..

Twitter Workers Demand to Keep Jobs Amid Musk's Plans to Fire 75% of Workforce - ..

1 minute ago
 District jail clarifies news about non-payment of ..

District jail clarifies news about non-payment of Salary to sanitary worker

1 minute ago
 Students from Tokyo university's Urdu department v ..

Students from Tokyo university's Urdu department visit Pakistan Embassy

16 minutes ago
 Nobel Peace Prize 2022 goes to Russian HR Activist ..

Nobel Peace Prize 2022 goes to Russian HR Activist

16 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for combined efforts to tap clean e ..

Prime Minister for combined efforts to tap clean energy resources, modern tech t ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.