Development Of Poultry Sector Imperative To Create Jobs: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday said that employment opportunities could be created for youth by developing the poultry sector in the province

He said efforts would be made to facilitate people associated with the poultry sector in the province.

The Governor expressed these views during a meeting with office bearers of all poultry associations led by its patron-in-chief Malook Khan here at Governor's house.

The delegation appraised the Governor about their problems.

The Governor directed the concerned authorities for its speedy resolutions.

