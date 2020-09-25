Development of public health infrastructure priority of AJK govt: Masood

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan said development and upgrading of primary healthcare facilities and other basic amenities was a priority of the state government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) : President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan said development and upgrading of Primary healthcare facilities and other basic amenities was a priority of the state government.

He made these comments while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Three-Day Free Eye-Camp for Cataract Surgeries organized by Al-Mustafa Welfare Organization in Palandri town on Friday.

Chairperson AJK Women's Commission Begum Tahmian Sadiq, Commander (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Maj (retd) Sikandar and other notables were present on the occasion.

The AJK President lauded the contribution of charity organizations side by side with the government departments, to providing education and health facilities to the masses and said "Service to humanity is a great virtue, and to cure and restore the eyesight of the blind people is the greatest service to humanity," he asserted.

The president said that the government will continue to provide universal access to health facilities and will especially focus on providing quality health services to the people living in far-flung areas of Azad Kashmir.

Describing territory of Poonch as a land of ghazis and martyrs, President Khan paid great homage to the elders of Poonch and said that late Col (Retd) Khan Mohammad Khan had rendered great services for Azad Kashmir particularly for the people Poonch by playing a leading role in the Kashmir the liberation movement in 1947.

Today, his grandson Dr. Mohammad Najib Naq is busy day and night in serving the people of Sadhnoti, he added.

President Masood also praised Sardar Muhammad Hayat Khan for his efforts in raising the Kashmir issue and said that he has effectively advocated the plight of the Kashmiris as a political leader in the UK Conservative Party.

He said that people like him are an asset for not only Azad Kashmir but also Pakistan.

Sardar Mohammad Hayat, an official of the UK Conservative Party was the host of the function and the eye camp.

A team of eye specialists will examine about 1,000 patients during the eye camp, and will operate upon them besides providing free lenses and other optical equipment to the patients.

Addressing the event, AJK Health Minister, Dr Najeeb Naqi praised the initiative of Sardar Hayat and Al Mustafa Welfare Trust for organising the free eye-camp in which the local population would be provided free of cost surgeries and consultation.

Earlier addressing a mammoth Friday congregation at the local Jamia Masjid and Darul- Aloom, the AJK president said that at present Occupied part of Kashmir is undergoing the darkest period of its history as the usurper India had unleashed unprecedented repression against the innocent and defenseless Kashmiri people.

He said that the youth of occupied Kashmir are being killed, detained and deprived of their land and employment, while women are being raped and dishonored by occupying army. BJP-RSS regime headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is transforming demography of Kashmir to turn Muslim majority of the state to the minority.

He urged the people of the area to revive the spirit of their forefathers and play their role at this delicate juncture of the history to liberate our Kashmiri brethren from the Indian shackles. Later, the state president laid the foundation stone of Khan Mohammad Khan Housing Society.