Development Of Road In PECHS To Be Started Soon: Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that the development work of Shah Abdul Latif Road in PECHS will be started soon after resolving the long standing problems of the people

He expressed these views while inspecting the road at Shah Abdul Latif Road PECHS along with Superintendent Engineer B&R Salman Memon and others officers, said a statement.

He said that there were serious sewerage problems on the Shah Abdul Latif road and after resolving them, the road would be constructed soon.

He said that efforts were continued to resolve water and sewerage problems with the help of Karachi Water and Sewerage board.

He directed the officials concerned to finalize the necessary development work ahead of development of roads.

