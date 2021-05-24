Development of rural areas mission of govt: Usman Dar

SAILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that development of rural areas and providing them facilities equal to the urban areas was the mission of the government.

These views were expressed by SAPM Usman Dar during inauguration of Gohadpur Road being constructed with a cost of Rs 49 million.

Mian Mohammad Riaz, an exporter and the biggest taxpayer of the area inaugurated the road.

Provincial Minister for the Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, PTI leaders Umar Dar, Mehr Kashif, Amir Dar, Barrister Jamshed Ghias, PTI City District Corporation Secretary Information and Broadcasting Mian Ijaz Javed, District General Secretary Chaudhry Shah Nawaz and other party leaders were also present.

SAPM Usman Dar said that the government will start the development projects in Sialkot, in the Names of those who will be the bigger tax payers.

Dar said that the present government was committed to ensure completion of projects with public support to provide complete relief to the people. He said that the institutions and Prime Minister Imran Khan were on the same page. "We are trying to complete public welfare projects without any discrimination and will use all the available resources to make this district Sialkot a model tehsil of Punjab," he added.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq said that development work in Sialkot under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was underway and Sialkot will soon join the model districts of Punjab.