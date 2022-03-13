Development of rural areas top priority of govt: CS Niaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Sunday said that the development of rural areas of the province was the top priority of the government in order to remove backwardness from the areas.

He expressed these views while visiting Kohlu where he met with elders, representatives of political and religious parties, and civil society during a tribal jirga in Levies Line and discussed issues related to the region and most of the fundamental issues.

The Chief Secretary also directed concerned secretaries and officials to immediately resolve legal issues of public in the areas saying that further steps were being taken to improve the administrative infrastructure in Kohlu.

He said that work was underway on health, education, and clean drinking water projects in the district adding that the government was taking all possible steps for the betterment of the agriculture sector and local farmers would be provided facilities and all possible assistance in the field of agriculture through solar tube wells.

Chief Secretary Balochistan paid rich tribute to the security forces for giving sacrifices of their precious lives for maintaining peace in respective areas of the country and Balochistan as well.

People and Elders apprised the Chief Secretary Balochistan about the reconstruction of Kohlu-Sibi Highway, rehabilitation of Tanga Water Project, the commencement of classes at Girls College Kohlu, provision of better facilities and medicines in DHQ, OGDCL area.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan issued orders to the concerned secretaries and officers on the spot to play their role in the construction and development of the police station.

He said that funds would be allocated for construction of Sibi Highway in the current financial year in PSDP. Funds could be released for the mega project Tanga project, starting of Classes at Girls College, and orders were issued to the concerned officers for the immediate establishment of police stations.

He said special committees were being formed for rehabilitation of administrative infrastructure and construction of roads in Tehsil Kahan and launch of mega projects in the district.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan also distributed relief money among deserving and widowed women.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Balochistan was received on the helipad by Commissioner Division Sibi Balach Aziz and Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi.

On arrival at Kohlu, Mir Mohabbat Khan Marree, Mir Nisar Ahmad Murree, Chief of Marree Khair Muhammad Rahzan, Chief of Bijarani Wadera Shahnawaz Marree, Mir Ismail Marree, Wadera Rabinwaz Jung, Chairman Mehrab Baloch, Haji Mir Bihar Khan Marree, Wadera Jafar Khan Powadi. Wadera Beorgh Marree, Mir Qayyum Murree, Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Murree, DHO Dr. Gahnoor Khan Murree, MS Dr. Asghar Murree, CEO Jafar Zarkoon, DOE Hafizullah Murree, and other elders, heads of departments, and officers were present on the occasion.