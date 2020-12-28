Development of Sheikh Badin to revive eco-tourism, empower local communities

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:13 PM

The development of Sheikh Badin National Park would revive eco-tourism, empower local communities and wild life preservation in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The development of Sheikh Badin National Park would revive eco-tourism, empower local communities and wild life preservation in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MPA Faisal Amin Khan told APP that Sheikh Badin would be developed under Prime Minister Imran Khan protected areas initiative as an eco-tourism zone.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Government is promoting tourism in southern districts of the province. Camping Pods installed in Sheikh Badeen National Park", he said.

Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said that government was providing facilities like clean drinking water to the local communities in Sheikh Badin, adding that soon it will be a major tourist destination of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Sheikh Badin National Park 30.4 km road, costing Rs. 3044.55 million was approved and consultancy invited, adding that development of this historic site keeping its ecological richness in-tact, will make it a jewel of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving this gift to a neglected zone.

Sheik Badin National Park a beautiful mountainous station in the North of Dera Ismail Khan and west of Lakki Marwat districts at a height of 4,516 feet.� The provincial government was taking measures to develop this beautiful tourists destination.

According to locals the hill stations "Sheikh Badin" was named after Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, the great Sufi saint of Multan who travelled to this town in order to preach islam.

Others believe that the hill station is named after Pir Sheikh Bahauddin, whose tomb is built on the hilltop and attracts devotees from the areas.

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) had launched seven national parks across the country for conserving over 650,042 hectares (ha) of forest areas including Sheikh Badin.

