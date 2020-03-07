Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the construction and development of the entire Sindh, including Karachi - country's economic hub, was in the prime minister's priorities so that the people can take benefits from all the basic amenities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the construction and development of the entire Sindh, including Karachi - country's economic hub, was in the prime minister's priorities so that the people can take benefits from all the basic amenities.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the inauguration of three bridges constructed at Sakhi Hassan, Five Star Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi under the Karachi package here.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement members of the National and provincial assemblies, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Chairman Sindh Infrastructure Development Committee Samar Ali Khan and CEO Sualeh Ahmed Farooqi were also present on the occasion.

These projects were announced in September 2018 on the recommendation of the Karachi Transformation Committee which is headed by Governor Sindh.

These projects have been completed under the Public Sector Development Program by the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company, which is under the Cabinet Division.

The completed projects include the signal-free corridor with length of 16.75 kilometers from Surjani to Lasbela, which includes six bridges, 700 meters long bridge built at Sakhi Hassan intersection, 675 meters long bridge at Five Star Chowrangi and 700 long bridge at KDA Chowrangi.

There are separate up and down tracks on all these bridges and each track is a three-way. The construction of these bridges is completed at the cost of Rs 2400 million.

The carpeting of roads situated in the surroundings of these bridges is also being carried out from the savings made under this projects.

Besides, the first phase of a 4-kilometer for construction and maintenance of Manghopir Road has also been completed at the cost of Rs 950 million while Rs 640 million have been spent at maintenance and restoration of Nishter Road, which is 6.

4 km in length.

All these projects aim to provide better travelling facilities to the commuters as well as traffic of the industrial area.

The Governor of Sindh said that these projects were proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's personal interest in improving the infrastructure of the country's commercial hub.

He said that these projects were being opened to facilitate the people while additional construction work around these bridges would be completed in six to eight weeks.

The Governor Sindh said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced projects of Rs 162 billion which would change the face of the city.

To a question about the Green Line project, the Governor of Sindh said that the first phase of its construction has been completed which would be opened to the public on the availability of buses.

He said that construction work on the second phase of the project was underway ahead of the Gurumandar area.

He said that those who claim that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not paid attention to the development needs of Sindh, the inauguration of these projects was respond to them.

On the question of the Prime Minister not attending the ceremony, Governor Sindh said that all preparations were complete but due to bad weather the Prime Minister could not travel.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that completion of these projects would provide easy travel facilities to the citizens of Karachi.

He appreciated Governor Sindh's special interest in the implementation of these projects and said that Governor Sindh was striving for timely completion of development projects in Sindh province.