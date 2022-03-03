UrduPoint.com

Development Of South Punjab Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock In Focus In Fiscal 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Development of south Punjab agriculture, fisheries, livestock in focus in fiscal 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :South Punjab bureaucrats shared their proposals with the Federal government at a virtual meeting chaired by federal minister for Planning Asad Umar on Thursday completing the consultation process on development package in federal budget 2022-23 for South Punjab with major thrust on agriculture, fisheries and livestock development.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar, secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, secretary forests, fisheries and wildlife Sarfraz Magsi and secretary planning and development Shoaib Iqbal Syed participated through video link from Multan.

Saqib Zafar thanked the federal government for keeping south Punjab officials on board in the consultation process adding that federal and provincial governments were focused on the development of South Punjab. Saqib Zafar said that economic revolution can be brought about by developing the agriculture, livestock and fishries. He said that modern technology and best seeds would prove to be a precursor to development in agriculture.

He stressed the need for concrete steps for revival of cotton crop and to achieve the lost glory in production and export of cotton.

The ACS South Punjab said that research in livestock can enable our country to fulfil the demand for meat from lucrative markets all over the world. He said that steps should also be taken to increase the exports of mangoes and citrus to bring prosperity to farmers.

Saqib Zafar highlighted need for building small dams on hill torents to store water and use it for irrigation of non-cultivated land in Dera Ghazi Khan. He also laid emphasis on construction of inter-district highways. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that in order to bail out the farmers, bio-fertilizers was needed to be promoted to increase the production of crop at lower cost. He said that dependence on pesticide need to be reduced for cotton revival. Saqib Ali Ateel said that better planning was required for best use of ground water.

Secretary forest, fisheries and wildlife south Punjab Sarfraz Magsi highlighted vast opportunities for promotion of fisheries in South Punjab.

Related Topics

Multan World Asad Umar Technology Exports Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Saqib Ali Market Cotton All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

12 minutes ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

1 hour ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>