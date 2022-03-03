Development of south Punjab agriculture, fisheries, livestock in focus in fiscal 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :South Punjab bureaucrats shared their proposals with the Federal government at a virtual meeting chaired by federal minister for Planning Asad Umar on Thursday completing the consultation process on development package in federal budget 2022-23 for South Punjab with major thrust on agriculture, fisheries and livestock development.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar, secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, secretary forests, fisheries and wildlife Sarfraz Magsi and secretary planning and development Shoaib Iqbal Syed participated through video link from Multan.

Saqib Zafar thanked the federal government for keeping south Punjab officials on board in the consultation process adding that federal and provincial governments were focused on the development of South Punjab. Saqib Zafar said that economic revolution can be brought about by developing the agriculture, livestock and fishries. He said that modern technology and best seeds would prove to be a precursor to development in agriculture.

He stressed the need for concrete steps for revival of cotton crop and to achieve the lost glory in production and export of cotton.

The ACS South Punjab said that research in livestock can enable our country to fulfil the demand for meat from lucrative markets all over the world. He said that steps should also be taken to increase the exports of mangoes and citrus to bring prosperity to farmers.

Saqib Zafar highlighted need for building small dams on hill torents to store water and use it for irrigation of non-cultivated land in Dera Ghazi Khan. He also laid emphasis on construction of inter-district highways. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that in order to bail out the farmers, bio-fertilizers was needed to be promoted to increase the production of crop at lower cost. He said that dependence on pesticide need to be reduced for cotton revival. Saqib Ali Ateel said that better planning was required for best use of ground water.

Secretary forest, fisheries and wildlife south Punjab Sarfraz Magsi highlighted vast opportunities for promotion of fisheries in South Punjab.