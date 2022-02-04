UrduPoint.com

Development Of South Punjab Unprecedented: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Development of South Punjab unprecedented: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those who want to see genuine development should better go to South Punjab where the fate of the people of remote areas has been transformed due to the inclusive growth strategy of the incumbent government.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that he would go everywhere to listen to the unheard. It is not politics but a commitment to serve the people, he said and pointed out that there would be no precedent in history for such a huge development budget and so many development projects for remote areas. He said that the fate of every city and town was changing due to the composite development process.

Usman Buzdar said the 'New Pakistan National Health Card' was becoming a source of real service to the people, adding that the free treatment facility in the best hospitals was the real change. The launch of the National Health Card project in Bahawalpur was a welcoming step, he said.

The chief minister said that 63 percent of the population of Punjab was benefiting from the National Health Card facility. Soon the national health card project would be launched in other divisions. He maintained the health card project of Rs 400 billion was valid proof of public service as the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to providing free medical care to citizens.

>