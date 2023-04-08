Close
Development Of Sports First Priority Of Balochistan Govt: Ziaullah Langu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Development of sports first priority of Balochistan govt: Ziaullah Langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Sunday said that the development of sports was the first priority of the government and the athletes were the ambassadors of the nation.

He said, the government is utilizing all resources for the development of sports and to guide the youth towards positive social activities. The construction of modern Futsal grounds across the province is one such step, he said.

He was talking to the players on the occasion of Futsal tournament in Kalat.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani, FC Colonel Umar SP Kalat Dostain Dashti, Assistant Commissioner Kalat Jahanzeb Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalat Fida Ahmed Baloch and a large number of players and fans were also present.

At half-time, the Home Minister was introduced to the players and the tournament administration.

The players and fans warm welcomed the provincial minister.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the love and sincerity of the people was a source of happiness for him.

Appreciating the efforts of the district administration for making the best arrangements, the minister expressed the hope that similar colorful programs would be organized in future as well.

He said that solving the problems of the constituency was his top priority saying that comprehensive planning was being followed for the development of the district.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that in the past, the representatives elected from here did not include the public issues in the priorities due to which this historical city remained backward. "No moment will be spared to remove the backwardness of the district by providing relief to the people", he said.

