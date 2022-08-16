Development of Tank Sub-Campus among top priorities: GU VC

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday said the development and prosperity of varsity's sub-campus in Tank was among his top priorities.

He stated this during his visit to the Gomal University Sub-Campus Tank where he was welcomed by Director Sub Campus Tank Ehsanullah Danish and other members of the campus.

He said the qualified staff under the leadership of Sub-Campus Director Ehsanullah Danish had been appointed who were working hard.

He said the increasing number of students especially the females was evident of the confidence of parents in the university and its campus.

During his visit, the Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated the new office of Director Tank Campus and reviewed the ongoing development works in the campus.

The director of Tank Campus briefed the vice chancellor in detail about the campus and said that the 500 kanal land has been approved for Tank Campus by the Federal government. He said after the completion of development work, more new departments will be launched in Tank Campus so that a large number of students from Tank, South Waziristan and other suburbs could benefit from excellent education.