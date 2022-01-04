Development of tribal areas, priority of govt: Minister

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Tuesday said that the development and progress of tribal areas is among topmost priorities of provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Tuesday said that the development and progress of tribal areas is among topmost priorities of provincial government.

He was presiding over a meeting to review ongoing irrigation projects in newly merged districts.

He said that significant allocations have been earmarked for irrigation projects being underway in merged districts.

He said that these projects would increase agri production of tribal districts and increase living standard of tribesmen. He also directed the authorities to monitor these products and ensure their timely supervision, adding that all the promises and pledges made with people would be fulfilled according to their expectations.