Development Of Under-developed Regions PM's Foremost Priority: MNA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Khan Daha on Wednesday said the development of under-developed regions was foremost priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Addressing to meeting arranged here to review ongoing as well as new development schemes, the MNA assured that living standard of commoners would be improved through introducing series of projects which were rarely witnessed before in the past.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Assembly Rana Babar Hussain said the provincial government was putting extra focus on health sector, adding that it would not compromise on health of labourers, peasants, women particularly among people hailing from middle class society.

The provincial lawmaker insisted that unlike past, any of the development schemes be started at neglected areas.

DC Salman Lodhi chairing the meeting, took parliamentarians belonging to the treasury benches on board for starting new schemes sharply in the district.

The officials termed completion of health, education, roads and public health projects as first preference with reassuring that it would be completed effectively on time.

