Development Of Varsity Linked With Teaching, Non-teaching Staff: VC FUUAST

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Acting Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST) Dr Muhammad Ziauddin administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of Federal Urdu University Association of Non-Teaching Employees Welfare Association from grades 1 to 16 (Abdul Haq Campus) here on Wednesday.

Swearing-in ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Hafiz Dr Hamaduddin while Naat was presented by Abdul Basit Ashrafi.

Newly-elected President of the Association Khalid Umar, Senior Vice President Fazal Nadeem, Vice President Mominzada, General Secretary Rizwan Raisi, Deputy General Secretary Naeem, Joint Secretary Dr Farhana Kausar, Deputy Joint Secretary Abdul Taif, Press Secretary Shahid Ali Khan, Liaison Secretary Khalid Hussain Agro, Office Secretary Immanuel Javed and Treasurer Muhammad Khan took the oath of their respective posts.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Dr M Ziauddin said that the progress and development of FUUAST were closely linked to the teaching staff as well as the non-teaching staff.

He also informed the employees about the financial crisis faced by the university due to irregularities of the previous management.

"We will get out of this crisis very soon," he said in a firm tone.

He said the employees were taken into confidence regarding the future steps and expressed hope that the employees of the university would leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their duties.

The VC FUUAST assured that the problems of employees will be resolved on a priority basis.

On the occasion, the newly-elected President Khalid Umar emphasized on the immediate resolution of the long-standing issues of the employees.

Director Administration Bashir Bhugio congratulated the newly elected body of the Association.

Treasurer Asim Bukhari informed about the financial problems of FUUAST.

A large number of non-teaching staff, including Guliriya Shirazi, Quraat ul-Ain, and Hilal Bakhtiar participated.

In the end, the office bearers of the Association presented gifts of Ajarak to Dr Ziauddin, Treasurer Asim Bukhari, Director Evening Program Dr Asghar Dashti, Iqbal Naqvi, Muhammad Adnan Akhtar, and Ibrahim Abbasi.

