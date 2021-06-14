Development-oriented budget 2021-22 to further strengthen, stabilize economy: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday describing the Federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 as development-oriented, said it was not only aimed at further strengthening economic stability but also promoting the important economic sectors such as agriculture, industry and housing.

Presiding over a meeting of the spokespersons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he expressed his satisfaction over the fact that Pakistan's economy was not only stable but was also moving towards development.

The prime minister said at a time of COVID-19, which hit economies across the world and created economic problems, Pakistan achieved economic stability due to a successful strategy.

Federal ministers, PM's special assistants, party leaders and spokespersons attended the meeting during which the country's situation, especially the people-oriented development budget presented by the government, the measures to provide relief to the masses and speeding up development process were discussed.

The party leaders congratulated the prime minister and the government's economic team for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget, which was positive for all segments of the society.

Pointing towards the present government's important measures, the prime minister said the objective behind focusing on the programmes like Kamyab Jawan, Health Card, 10 billion Tree Tsunami, promotion of science and technology, poverty alleviation, creating employment opportunities was to effectively check the challenges faced by the country.

He said the present government had been fully striving to present the new budget, which proved a ray of hope for every segment of the society.

The prime minister directed the party spokespersons to create awareness about all the aspects of the new budget among general public so as to foil the designs of those elements, which were creating misunderstandings about the budget.

