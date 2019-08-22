UrduPoint.com
Development Package For Backward Areas Good Omen: Minister

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:24 PM

Development package for backward areas good omen: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that announcement of the package for the development of backward areas by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was a good omen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that announcement of the package for the development of backward areas by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was a good omen.

According to a DGPR handout issued here on Thursday, he said that provision of basic amenities to the people on priority basis was the responsibility of state.

He said that PTI government would bring change in real manner.

He said that corrupt Sharif brothers by looting national exchequer and filling their coffer put the lives of the people of southern Punjab on risk. "Those who considered Model Town as whole Pakistan are sowing what they reap", he added.

He said that corruption of corrupt rulers damage the image of Pakistan among the comity of nations."Former rulers spent people's money on their personal projection", he added.

