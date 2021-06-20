Development package to bring positive changes in lives of masses, provide them relief : Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Sunday termed the development package a game changer for common man in shape of providing loans to farmers, job opportunities to unemployed youth, houses to low income people and Sehat Health Card.

The development package announced in the fiscal budget 2021-22 would improve the lifestyle of masses, he said in an interview with Pakistan Television (ptv).

The minister said the government had earmarked hefty amount for development projects and social sector in the budget, adding it was prioritizing the agriculture sector to get maximum results in food production.

The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had neglected the agriculture sector which was backbone of the country's economy, he added.

He said the loans would be given to small farmers on fertilizer and seeds to facilitate them in order to enhance their productions to compete with others in the field of agriculture.

The minister said the government achieved a sustainable economic growth due to its prudent policies as it had focused on exports, agriculture, services and housing sectors.

Shaukat Tarin said the government had allocated huge amount for climate change sector to cope with the environmental challenges as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was committed to restructure and revamp the national institutions to yield desirous results.