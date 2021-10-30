UrduPoint.com

Development Package Will Change The Fate Of AJK: Qayyum Niazi

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:31 PM

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a historic development package for the region and was also projecting the Kashmir issue at every international forum to expose the Indian atrocities Talking to various delegations on Saturday he said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level and on the other his entire focus was on the development and the prosperity of the people of Azad Kashmir

He said the Prime Minister wanted to see tourism and industrial development in Azad Kashmir to bring the state on a path of progress and prosperity and was committed to remove the deprivations of the area.

PM Qayyum Niazi said that Imran Khan would soon announce a historic mega developmental package of Rs 500 billion, which would bring about a revolutionary development in tourism, infrastructure, hydel, health, education and other sectors. He added that historical package will make the state and its people prosperous.

He assured that the government would fulfill all the promises made to the people in the elections and utilizing all resources for the establishment of merit and good governance and said prosperous AJK will put an impact on other side of the LOC as well.

