Development Partners Join Hands To Highlight Sustainable Sanitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

Development partners join hands to highlight sustainable sanitation

Development partners from Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector on Thursday joined hands to highlight the importance of sustainable sanitation to reduce climate change impact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Development partners from Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector on Thursday joined hands to highlight the importance of sustainable sanitation to reduce climate change impact.

At a webinar arranged in connection with the World Toilet Day, WASH partners including representatives of CESVI, WaterAid, UNICEF, Save the Children and Ministry of Climate Change highlighted the importance of safely managed sanitation and elaborated linkages between climate change and sanitation.

Head of Mission of CESVI Farhan Khan, Country Director of Water Aid Siddiq Ahmed Khan, WASH Specialist of UNICEF Kamran Naeem and Save the Children Representative Rosianto Hamid (Anton) were included among the speakers of the webinar, which was moderated by Dr Saima Shafique from Ministry of Climate Change.

The speakers highlighted that climate change was aggravating the sanitation crisis. Extreme weather floods, powerful cyclones, rising temperatures, prolonged droughts are causing irreparable damage to weak sanitation systems and causing illnesses to spread further in vulnerable communities.

They recognized that Pakistan was amongst the top five countries in the world who have achieved significant improvement in access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. But at the same time, 40% of the population of Pakistan do not have access to decent toilets and more than 20 million people defecate openly.

Over the last decade or so Pakistan has developed relatively progressive legislative and policy frameworks on various sub-sets of WASH rights. However, there is still a dire need for the collaboration of government, civil society and development partners to attain sustainable sanitation for the vulnerable communities including women and children.

The importance of clean water, decent toilets and hygiene has further risen amidst challenge of Covid-19 to which thousands of lives have been lost. In these challenging times of pandemic, living without a toilet endangers the health and livelihoods of the world's most vulnerable people.

The speakers of the webinar also highlighted the need for effective coordination and regulation to improve the situation of sanitation.

