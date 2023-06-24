Open Menu

Development, People Welfare Top Agenda Of PMLN: Engr Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam Saturday said that the development of Pakistan and people's welfare was the top agenda of Pakistan Muslim League (N)and his party after winning the upcoming election would change the destiny of masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing a big public gathering at Martung after the inauguration of the NADRA Office here, Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan had made rapid progress and achieved heights of prosperity during the government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and expressed the hope that the people of KP would vote PMLN into power for their socioeconomic development.

He said, "PML-N has strong roots in the masses and due to its pro-people welfare and Pakistan's policies, senior and popular politicians were joining it to put the country forward on the road to economic prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Engr Amir Muqam said, "Former member National Assembly (NA) Shahgee Gul Afridi along with four other parliamentarians have joined PMLN and has reposed full confidence in the policies of PML-N leadership.

" Engr Amir Muqam while congratulating the people of Martung on the inauguration of the NADRA office said that he would make efforts to establish its offices in other tehsils of Shangla to facilitate its people.

He said, "The people of KP including Shangla are ready for political change and would vote PMLN into power for the resolution of their problems." Amir Muqam said he was well aware of electricity-related problems in Martung and advised people to pay electricity bills regularly for uninterrupted power supply.

On this occasion, member of NA Dr Ebad Khan and others thanked the PMLN leadership for completing record development projects in Shangla district He said that the inauguration of the Nadra office at Martung would save time and money for people by obtaining computerized identity cards at their doorsteps.

On this occasion, people raised full-throated slogans in favour of PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.

