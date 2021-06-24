Development plan worth 560 bln to usher in era of progress, prosperity in province: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the budget for new fiscal year had been prepared keeping in view the preferences and genuine needs of the people and development plan worth Rs. 560 billion would usher in an era of progress and prosperity in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the budget for new fiscal year had been prepared keeping in view the preferences and genuine needs of the people and development plan worth Rs. 560 billion would usher in an era of progress and prosperity in the province.

During a meeting with the Members Provincial Assembly who called on him in Punjab Assembly, Usman Buzdar listened to the problems of more than 100 MPAs. Elected representatives lauded the vision of Sardar Usman Buzdar for presenting the best and public-friendly budget.

The chief minister advised the opposition to go through the budget first then give remarks over it. He said that opposition could never criticise the historical budget of Punjab.

He urged the opposition parties to shun negative politics. Deconstructive approach adopted by the opposition at every occasion was also against the political norms and there was a need to reconsider its non-parliamentary behaviour, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said that no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the journey of development of the province and prosperity of the people.