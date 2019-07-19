Development plan worth Rs16b proposed for strengthening of health services in merged areas

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has proposed a mega development plan worth Rs16 billion to strengthen hospitals in merged areas with all necessary services to provide better treatment facilities to patients at their doorsteps.

The Department has prepared a 15 points development plan worth Rs16 billion to equip all hospitals with trauma, accidents and emergency departments besides other facilities to patients, official sources in KP Govt informed.

In the first phase, Rs1400 million would be spent on establishment of Emergency, Trauma and Accidents Departments in all hospitals of seven tribal districts under 15 points development plan for health sector.

The plan has been prepared in the light of recommendations received from concerned departments about one year, three years and 10 years development program to bring improvement in services in all hospitals in merged areas on fast track basis.

The Department has given final shape to one year plan under which trauma centres would be established in the first phase and accidents & emergency departments in the second phase in all tribal districts hospitals with an estimated cost of Rs1400 million.

Similarly, CCTV Cameras and Biometric System would be established in all hospitals with an estimated cost of Rs70 million and Rs50 million would be spent on establishment of hospitals information system, Rs1829 million for allowances of doctors, paramedics and nurses.

Likewise, Rs3398million were proposed for converting 42 basic health units into comprehensive health care units, Rs34 million for purchase of altrasound machines, Rs300 million for diagnostic and medicines and Rs151 million for provision of 56 ambulances to DHQ, tehsil and civil hospitals.

The KP Government would spend Rs 520 million on construction of offices and residences for health officers, Rs400 million for extension of mothers and newborn child health program to merged areas, Rs720 million for running six type D hospitals with assistance of private sector and Rs 300 million for national program for family planning services.

Rs140 million has been proposed for connecting all hospitals with electricity express lines, Rs3600 million to extend Bajaur, Kurram and Khyber's Hospitals to 500 beds and Rs400 on establishment of safe blood transfusion centres at Bajaur and sub division Bannu. These projects after completion would improve health delivery system in merged areas and will reduce pressure of patients in Peshawar and other major cities hospitals.