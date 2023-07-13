Open Menu

Development Plans To Be Envisaged With Consent Of All Parties: Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that he wanted to work with all the parties in the city council including Muslim League-N will be consulted and development plans will be made with mutual consent.

He said this while addressing a meeting held with UC chairmen and vice chairmen of Pakistan Muslim League (N) at KMC Head Office on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of People's Party in City Council Najmi Alam, General Secretary of People's Party South Karamullah Waqasi, General Secretary of Central District Dil Muhammad, Chairman of Kemari Town Karim Askani and other leaders were also present.

During the meeting, the UC chairmen of Pakistan Muslim League (N) assured Mayor Karachi of their full cooperation in the opening meeting of the city council on July 17.

The Mayor said to Pakistan Muslim League (N) to appoint a focal person in each district of Karachi who will be in touch with us to solve the problems faced by the residents of the areas located in that district and thus all work will be done through mutual coordination.

He said that the funds received by KMC will be distributed among the chairmen affiliated to all the parties in the city council on a fair basis and there will be no discrimination in this regard.

He said that the process of improvement and development in all parts of the city will be ensured. Elected local representatives are familiar with the problems of their areas, so their consultation and guidance have been given top priority, he added.

He said that development work is being done to improve infrastructure in different areas of the city.

The Mayor said that the process of cleaning the drains and road carpeting is going on. Projects are also being implemented to make the city beautiful and green, works are being done at all levels to provide facilities to the citizens in their daily life, it is hoped that this work will be more effective in the coming days, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road July Muslim All Top

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

22 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

12 minutes ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

12 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

22 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

22 minutes ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

22 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

29 minutes ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

28 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

28 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan