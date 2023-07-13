Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that he wanted to work with all the parties in the city council including Muslim League-N will be consulted and development plans will be made with mutual consent.

He said this while addressing a meeting held with UC chairmen and vice chairmen of Pakistan Muslim League (N) at KMC Head Office on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of People's Party in City Council Najmi Alam, General Secretary of People's Party South Karamullah Waqasi, General Secretary of Central District Dil Muhammad, Chairman of Kemari Town Karim Askani and other leaders were also present.

During the meeting, the UC chairmen of Pakistan Muslim League (N) assured Mayor Karachi of their full cooperation in the opening meeting of the city council on July 17.

The Mayor said to Pakistan Muslim League (N) to appoint a focal person in each district of Karachi who will be in touch with us to solve the problems faced by the residents of the areas located in that district and thus all work will be done through mutual coordination.

He said that the funds received by KMC will be distributed among the chairmen affiliated to all the parties in the city council on a fair basis and there will be no discrimination in this regard.

He said that the process of improvement and development in all parts of the city will be ensured. Elected local representatives are familiar with the problems of their areas, so their consultation and guidance have been given top priority, he added.

He said that development work is being done to improve infrastructure in different areas of the city.

The Mayor said that the process of cleaning the drains and road carpeting is going on. Projects are also being implemented to make the city beautiful and green, works are being done at all levels to provide facilities to the citizens in their daily life, it is hoped that this work will be more effective in the coming days, he added.