Development Process In KP Southern Districts To Resume After PM Visit To Dera: Fazl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Development process in KP southern districts to resume after PM visit to Dera: Fazl

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday vowed that the development process would be resumed in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the expected visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

He stated this during a special meeting of District 'Majlis-e-Amla' held here in a local hotel to discuss various aspects of the expected visit of the prime minister to D.I.Khan. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood, Senior Deputy Amir Maulana Obaidur Rehman, Engineer Ziaur Rehman and the Party's Tehsil Nazims and Ameers.

Fazl said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would announce mega projects for DIKhan, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts including Yarik to Saggu CPEC project.

He opined that after the visit of the prime minister, the process of development and prosperity in these districts would be resumed which was stopped for the last nine years. The mega projects announced by the premier would be remedy of the deprivations among the people of these areas.

He also hinted that the JUI-F would hold a big public gathering in Dera soon and demonstrate a power show.

