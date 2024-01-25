Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department, Dr Alam Zaib Khan on Thursday launched a developmental project in Mardan to promote poultry farming in the province.

The launching ceremony among others was attended by livestock experts including Dr. Ahadullah, Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Dr. Misal Khan, Dr. Kamran, Dr. Aftab Ahmd and Dr. Sajjad Wazir.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. DG Livestock said that the project would promote poultry industry and make the province self-reliant in meat and other poultry products.

He said that project that is launched under the concept of semi controlled poultry farms would also improve financial position of farmers but would also create employment opportunities for people.

Director of the project, Dr Naeemuddin said project has been started with partnership of investor and government to improve poultry production adding that 30 farms having capacity of 20000 birds and 250 farms of 3000 birds would be started under the project.

He said that seven large farms and 71 small farms have been constructed under the project while work was underway on the remaining farms.

