Open Menu

Development Project Launched To Promote Poultry Industry In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP

Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department, Dr Alam Zaib Khan on Thursday launched a developmental project in Mardan to promote poultry farming in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department, Dr Alam Zaib Khan on Thursday launched a developmental project in Mardan to promote poultry farming in the province.

The launching ceremony among others was attended by livestock experts including Dr. Ahadullah, Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Dr. Misal Khan, Dr. Kamran, Dr. Aftab Ahmd and Dr. Sajjad Wazir.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. DG Livestock said that the project would promote poultry industry and make the province self-reliant in meat and other poultry products.

He said that project that is launched under the concept of semi controlled poultry farms would also improve financial position of farmers but would also create employment opportunities for people.

Director of the project, Dr Naeemuddin said project has been started with partnership of investor and government to improve poultry production adding that 30 farms having capacity of 20000 birds and 250 farms of 3000 birds would be started under the project.

He said that seven large farms and 71 small farms have been constructed under the project while work was underway on the remaining farms.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years

SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years

54 seconds ago
 EPA director unveils alarming climate change data ..

EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB

57 seconds ago
 JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohman ..

JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District

59 seconds ago
 Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi

Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi

27 minutes ago
 E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with pub ..

E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with public: IG NHMP

27 minutes ago
 Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicent ..

Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicentre of disinformation in 2024

27 minutes ago
Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakista ..

Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakistani nationals: Foreign Secretar ..

27 minutes ago
 Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Isla ..

Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Islamabad, plains of Punjab, KP, u ..

27 minutes ago
 Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat cro ..

Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat crops

27 minutes ago
 Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held

Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held

27 minutes ago
 ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel ..

ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel deployed on election duty

27 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry

Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan