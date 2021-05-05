Development projects afoot in all corners of Sindh: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Societies Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said the provincial government was working on development projects in all corners of Sindh despite limited financial resources.

He said this while visiting various villages of Ghotki including his constituency Panu Aqil, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Dharejo said the Sindh government was working on gas, coal and other mineral resources which would create new employment opportunities.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed to establish new industrial zones in the province in order to provide more employment opportunities.