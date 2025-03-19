Development Projects Be Completed Within Stipulated Time: Mayor
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has stated that all development projects must be completed within stipulated time.
He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting of the Engineering Department.
He said that officers who are not performing their duties will be removed from their positions. The pace of development work should be accelerated, as 250 development schemes need to be completed in the current fiscal year, he said.
The meeting was attended by KMC Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Finance Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro, Director General Works Tariq Mughal, chief engineers from various districts, and other relevant officials.
Murtaza Wahab expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Engineering Department and strictly instructed that officers who fail to meet their targets will be removed from their positions.
He emphasized that work must be visible on the ground and that funds for all development schemes are available; therefore, no excuses will be accepted.
The mayor stated that making administrative decisions and allocating funds is his responsibility, but implementing projects on the ground and completing development schemes is the duty of the Engineering Department.
He directed that contractors who fail to complete development work should have their contracts canceled and be blacklisted.
He further stated that there will be no tolerance for negligence in the annual development program and District ADP schemes that are scheduled for completion this year.
He instructed the Director General to form his own team and report non-compliant officers to HRM for action.
He reassured that KMC has sufficient funds for all projects, so there should be no obstacles in the completion of development schemes.
He also directed that completed projects should be opened to the public immediately after their inauguration so that people can benefit from them.
Mayor Karachi urged that work on the Karimabad Underpass should be expedited and completed within the stipulated time to provide convenience to citizens.
Additionally, he announced that construction on the Korangi Bridge will commence immediately after Eid, while arrangements should be made for building a bridge over the Mehran Town railway line. Construction should begin as soon as the tender period ends.
Lastly, he emphasized that all ongoing development projects under CLICK (Competitive & Livable City of Karachi) must also be completed within the scheduled timeframe.
