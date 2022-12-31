Development projects being completed at fast pace: Aamir Dogar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Aamir Dogar said that the work on sewerage and road projects was being done at a rapid pace in the city.

PTI government gave approval of funds worth billions of rupees, said Dogar while inaugurating a road here on Saturday.

Aamir Dogar criticized the incumbent government and stated that it did nothing to provide relief to masses. He claimed that elections would be held very soon. He added that PTI would not accept any technocrat setup. PTI strongly believed to serve masses. All the promises made with the public are being honoured, he maintained. He hoped that the country would make progress under PTI leadership only. On this occasion, a good number of citizens were also present.