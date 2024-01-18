Development projects being completed rapidly: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said on Thursday that all ongoing development projects were being completed at a rapid pace to ensure maximum facilitation for the public.

During his visit to different ongoing projects to review development work, the commissioner said that the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has given special tasks for early completion of development projects. He said that the upgradation of Nishtar Hospital-1 was being completed with funds of Rs 1.5 billion under Hayat-e-Nau scheme through which 16 wards of the hospital would be upgraded.

He said that the upgradation of eight wards out of 16 was almost in the final stages of completion while work continued with rapid pace to complete the project within the time.

Paying a visit to under construction of the Nadirabad Flyover, the commissioner said that the project was being completed with funds of Rs three billion while the first phase of the project was in the final stages of completion. He said that the revised statement of 1400 feet road at BCG Chowk has been sent to the provincial government for approval which would be completed in Rs 398 million.

Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Dr Zahid Akraam, XEN Building Haider Ali, XEN Highways Ghulam Nabi, Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company (MWMC) Shahid Yaqoob and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.