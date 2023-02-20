UrduPoint.com

Development Projects Being Executed In Collaboration With CLICK, DMC East Discussed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Monday held a meeting regarding development projects which are being executed in collaboration with CLICK and DMC East, at the Ameer Khusro Road here.

The meeting also discussed the work on 1.2-kilometer road from Ameer Khusro Road, Zubeda Hospital to Shaheed Millat Road Chowk and other development projects, said a statement.

On this occasion, he said that executing development projects with public opinion is a good initiative because the residents of the area know it very well.

He thanked the participants for their helpful feedback.

Later, Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed inaugurated the Sports Week organized by DMC East education Department along with Focal Person Imtiaz Bhutto and Director Education, Sher Ali and others at Mahmoodabad Ground and watched sports competitions.

