Development projects in full swing in merged areas: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Iqbal Wazir Tuesday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan the development projects are in full swing in the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Iqbal Wazir Tuesday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan the development projects are in full swing in the merged areas.

Addressing a public gathering in Miran Shah area, he said that work on projects of public welfare would soon be completed in the merged areas, adding that these areas are witnessing unprecedented development which would address the sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

He said that CM KP was taking keen interest in development of the merged districts and had allocated record funds in this regard.

He said that the public friendly policies of the government were improving the standard of life of common man.