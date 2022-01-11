UrduPoint.com

Development Projects In Full Swing In Merged Areas: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Development projects in full swing in merged areas: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Iqbal Wazir Tuesday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan the development projects are in full swing in the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Iqbal Wazir Tuesday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan the development projects are in full swing in the merged areas.

Addressing a public gathering in Miran Shah area, he said that work on projects of public welfare would soon be completed in the merged areas, adding that these areas are witnessing unprecedented development which would address the sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

He said that CM KP was taking keen interest in development of the merged districts and had allocated record funds in this regard.

He said that the public friendly policies of the government were improving the standard of life of common man.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Man Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM emphasizes cadet college administration to ..

AJK PM emphasizes cadet college administration to maintain quality education

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister underpins efforts to boost exports, ..

Prime Minister underpins efforts to boost exports, tax collection

2 minutes ago
 Results achieved from nationwide anti-Measles Rube ..

Results achieved from nationwide anti-Measles Rubella immunization drive

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal appoints party office bearers in Naushehro ..

Bilawal appoints party office bearers in Naushehro Feroze

2 minutes ago
 People in dozens of villages of Galyat, Thandyani ..

People in dozens of villages of Galyat, Thandyani trapped in snow

2 minutes ago
 Six journalists among 14 dead in Tanzania road cra ..

Six journalists among 14 dead in Tanzania road crash

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.