UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Projects In GB To Be Completed On War Footing:Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:47 PM

Development projects in GB to be completed on war footing:Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said federal government is completing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on war footing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said Federal government is completing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on war footing.

GB has immense potential in tourism and minerals sector and it will soon emerge as Pakistan's economic hub, the minister said in a meeting with caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Afzal who called on him here.

Both the dignitaries discussed law and order situation and ongoing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The caretaker CM appreciated the efforts of federal government for showing special interest in the development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Law And Order Gilgit Baltistan Hub Government

Recent Stories

USFK to release asymptomatic COVID-19 patients aft ..

25 seconds ago

PNSC planning to set up a LNG shipping desk: Ali Z ..

27 seconds ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 6,215 to 1,115,810

28 seconds ago

Nexta to Pay Almost $1,000 to Minsk Policeman in C ..

34 seconds ago

New Zealand's Ardern leads poll as first election ..

19 minutes ago

World sees record weekly number of Covid-19 cases, ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.