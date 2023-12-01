Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people: Minister

Caretaker Minister for merged districts affairs, industries, commerce and technical education, Dr. Aamir Abdullah on Friday paid a one-day visit to District Khyber and participated in a large Jirga and Kuli Kacheri of the tribal elders and interacted with the tribal youth at district headquarters Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for merged districts affairs, industries, commerce and technical education, Dr. Aamir Abdullah on Friday paid a one-day visit to District Khyber and participated in a large Jirga and Kuli Kacheri of the tribal elders and interacted with the tribal youth at district headquarters Landi Kotal.

During the visit, the district administration and police department also gave separate briefings to the minister regarding the performance and activities of the district administration and police in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan briefed the caretaker minister about the overall security situation in the district, administrative matters, education, health, communication, construction and other sectors of life, service delivery performance and development projects.

District Police Officer Salim Abbas Kalachi also gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker minister on the security and law and order situation in the district.

The DPO informed that one and a half hundred ghost employees in the district police have been identified and were expelled from the police force, while the investigative performance of the local police has improved.

During his visit, the caretaker minister addressed the tribal leaders and dignitaries from different tehsils at district Jirga Hall Landi Kotal and thanked them for their generous hospitality.

He said that for the development of the Khyber district, the great communication project of the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor has been initiated, which will be a wide expressway from Torkham to Peshawar Ring Road and will be connected to the Motorway.

He said that the provincial cabinet has approved a big scheme of interest-free loans of Rs.

70 crore for the youth and women in the merged districts, which are being given to men and women between the ages of 18 and 50 years.

These loans are being given from Rs 3 to Rs 10 lakhs to professionals, skilled persons and common people so that they can start better employment/business for themselves.

He said that five and a half thousand free scholarships are being provided to the youth of the merged districts in connection with skill and technical training so that the youth here can stand on their own feet.

The caretaker minister assured that Khyber district will be given an adequate share for ongoing projects in the special package of the Accelerated Implementation Program.

He asked the district administration for the provision of a comprehensive report based on the entire development plan of Khyber, including ADP and AIP projects.

The caretaker minister directed the health department officials to provide space for a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts at Lindi Kotal Hospital and assured that funds would be arranged for the same.

He also directed to identify a college or a suitable school building for the possible initiation of technical training courses in the second shift at Lindi Kotal.

Addressing the youth during the visit, he said that the coming time belongs to the youth, so they should develop their best skills to shape their future and prepare themselves according to the needs of the times.

He listened to the youth's problems and assured of taking steps to contact the relevant authorities for their solution.

Later on, the caretaker minister also distributed letters of free loans to various individuals under the free loan scheme of the provincial government through the Bank of Khyber.