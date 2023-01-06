Development projects in merged distts bring prosperity in lives of locals: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday said that due to the development works in the merged districts, the socio-economic lives of locals have changed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday said that due to the development works in the merged districts, the socio-economic lives of locals have changed.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the ongoing projects under the annual development program of the irrigation department for 2022-23, he said that work was going on rapidly on the projects of the irrigation department.

With the completion of these projects, thousands of acres of land in the merged districts would be irrigated that would usher a new era of agricultural and economic prosperity, adding that some projects were in the process of completion and would soon start delivering.

The review meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz, Chief Engineer Samit Circle and other concerned officials.

The participants of the meeting were given a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects under the ongoing annual development program in the merged districts, in which they were informed about the cost estimation, efficiency, progress so far and the problems.

During the briefing, it was informed that work was underway on 17 different projects in the merged districts, while work on two new projects would start this year and four projects were in the stages of completion.

During the meeting, the Provincial Irrigation Minister expressed satisfaction about the pace of work and issued instructions for further improvement.