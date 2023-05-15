UrduPoint.com

Development Projects In Rawalakot, Other Parts Of State To Be Completed On Priority: Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Monday said the development projects in Rawalakot, besides other parts of the State will be completed on a priority basis

MRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Monday said the development projects in Rawalakot, besides other parts of the State will be completed on a priority basis.

In a telephonic conversation with Member Legislative Assembly from Rawalakot Sardar Hassan Ibrahim Khan, the prime minister said that an immediate supply of necessary machinery including the equipment used for CT scan to Rawalakot CMH will be ensured.

He said that the provision of funds would also be ensured for the construction of the District Headquarters Hospital. The release of funds by the Federal government would be helpful to speed up work on development schemes and other projects.

Meanwhile, a representative delegation of local government from Rawalakot called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq. The representative delegation, on the occasion, informed the prime minister about the problems being faced by the urban government.

During the meeting, the causes of the flour crisis in the area were also discussed. Speaking on the occasion the prime minister said that providing basic facilities to the people was his government's top priority.

"Whatever the problem will be solved by taking all the stakeholders on board", he said.

He assured the delegation of the immediate supply of fire brigade vehicles. The PM said that strict instructions have been issued to all the concerned authorities regarding anti-narcotics.

"If any government official is found involved in it (narcotics), strict action will be taken against him", the PM said and added that special instructions have been issued to the health department to ensure that no medical store sells medicines without a doctor's prescription.

The representative delegation comprised Deputy Mayor Municipal Corporation Rawalakot Muhammad Nisar Qazi,Spokesman Municipal Corporation Sardar Shahid Khurshid, Councilor Sardar Rashid Afraz, Councilor Sardar Aftab Arif, Councilor Khawaja Sajjad Hussain, Councilor Sardar Farooq Hayat, Councilor Mufti Mahfooz and others. Ex-Chairman PDA/Ex-Administrator Municipal Corporation Rawlakot Sardar Arshad Niazi was also present in the meeting.

