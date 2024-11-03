Development Projects In Sialkot District Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) Sialkot was held in DC office under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Members of National and Provincial Assembly Ali Zahid, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Naveed Ashraf, Tariq Subhani, Khuram Virk, Rana Arif Harnah and officials attended the meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and local authorities of reconstruction agencies gave a detailed briefing to the MNAs and MPAs about the ongoing development projects in Sialkot district.
Chairman District Coordination Committee Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani said that the main reason for the breakdown of the roads built at the cost of billions of rupees is the lack of drainage and overloading.
He said that departments concerned should play their role in making the naullahs functional along valuable roads, especially Wazirabad Road and Daska Road and make a technical proposal for the disposal of water in the naullahs, so that rainwater does not accumulate on the main road and valuable roads do not suffer from damage.
The committee members demanded carpet construction of Gujranwala-Pasrur road, immediate construction of Pasrur Road and also demanded joint action from the Punjab government.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langriyal said that check-posts have been made at their loading points to prevent overloading of dumpers and overloading will not be tolerated at all.
The Deputy Commissioner said that quality and speed are being ensured in the development projects as per the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister.
He directed local reconstruction authorities that ensuring quality in the projects should be their top priority and negligence and lapses will not be tolerated.
